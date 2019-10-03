EDII offers course on fashion entrepreneurship

In an offering for creative entrepreneurs with an eye for art and fashion, the Ahmedabad-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has come up with a new course, ‘Fashion Entrepreneurship Program’ (FEP).

The course starts from December and has a two-month incubation with eight days of weekend classes.

The programme, dedicated to entrepreneurs in creative fashion, art, design and digital industries, offers an opportunity to individuals to start a business in industries linked to women’s and men’s fashion, luxury merchandise, e-commerce, accessories and leather products, footwear, perfumes and cosmetics, jewellery, designed furnishings and household products, said EDII.

“We have designed this course for those entrepreneurs who want to build their own brand in the fashion industry and combine design, business and manufacturing knowledge,” said Sanjay Pal, Senior Faculty & Head, Department of Business Services and National Outreach, EDII.

“The course will teach and train entrepreneurs to conceive, finance, open and operate a successful fashion business to ensure they not only design clothes and accessories, but also attitude that converts idea into a business,” Pal added.

The course will cover the economics of lifestyle and fashion brands, consumer behaviour and drivers in a digital age, mapping competition, development, execution and management of a lifestyle and fashion brand and making product prototypes and testing.