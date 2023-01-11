Several ads of EdTech platforms over-emphasise on exam results and make promises to help students become toppers.

A report by the Advertising Standards Council of India, based on an analysis of 100 ads by EdTech platforms, said nearly half of these ads focused on better results or high scores. About one-third used superlative claims of being the “best”, “largest” or “top” in some parameter, and about 26 per cent of the ads made promises guaranteeing success by way of improving marks or helping the student become a topper.

The study, titled Ednext, is based on the analysis of these ads by a mix of stakeholders, including 490 parents and students across eight cities. The study comes at a time when concerns have been raised in several quarters about the hard-sell by edtech platforms, leveraging on big ad budgets and influential brand ambassadors.

Key patterns

Other key patterns visible in such ads include a distinct bias towards maths and science as prime subjects, gender imbalances and harping on stereotypes. “In some ads, exam time is shown as a war-like situation and students as warriors fighting a battle. The music and the dramatisation create an atmosphere of a do-or-die battle. The stress is shown affecting both students and their families,” the study noted. Of the 100 ads analysed, 55 depicted a teacher, but only 14 ads showcased an active role for the teacher or an active teacher-student interaction, it added.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General, ASCI, said, “The education ecosystem has many challenges such as hyper-competition and over-emphasis on exams and scores. SomeEdTech ads are seen reinforcing this narrow view of education.”

“Ed-Tech has the ability to solve some fundamental infrastructure and content challenges and revolutionise Indian education. However, given the particular asymmetry between vulnerable parents and students on the one hand, and large organisations on the other, it is critical to ensure that advertising is responsible and does not exploit these vulnerabilities,” she added. The self-regulatory industry body could look at framing guidelines for the edtech sector.

Positive findings

The report also identified some positives in terms of the patterns found in edtech ads, such as representation of parents as supportive. “Parents and experts also felt that ads that focused on conceptual learning were progressive and enjoyable,” the report noted.

With nearly 49 per cent of parents choosing the platform based on the ads, the ASCI study has recommended a framework for edtech platforms to scrutinise the creative briefs of ads.

The checklist recommends players should look at various aspects, including the depiction of the relationship between the student and learning, and the authenticity of situations, promises and claims, among others

