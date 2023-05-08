Edtech firm Cuemath has laid off 100 employees across functions citing conservative capital markets, rapidly changing technology and AI ecosystems.

In a linkedin post, founder Manan Khurma said, some functions and roles at the company are being rationalised to reflect Cuemath’s increased focus on LCX and retention. “While this will impact some talented people who have contributed a lot to Cuemath, we are committed to supporting our affected colleagues with everything they need to ensure a smooth transition into the next phase of their professional journey. And we are incredibly grateful to them for being part of the math mission thus far,” he added.

Further, he added, “given the need to deeply focus on building a great learning and consumer experience (LCX), he will get back into the role of running the company day-to-day as CEO.” Cuemath’s current CEO, Vivek Sunder will transition from his full-time role to continue to work with Khurma and the team, in an advisory capacity, on areas ike acquisition funnels and GTM (go to market) strategies.

Khurma noted that the edtech ecosystem is seeing an inflection point - conservative capital markets, rapidly changing technology & AI ecosystems, and so on. “The path forward for education companies - including Cuemath - needs to be completely anchored in creating learning outcomes for the end stakeholder - the student. In this context, we are making some changes at Cuemath,” he added.