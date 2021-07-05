Education Ministry launches NIPUN Bharat Mission

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Ministry of Education on Monday launched National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN). The objective of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.
NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha. The virtual event was also attended by the senior officers from the School Education Department from all States and UTs.
“Our new education policy 2020 is not just aimed at providing school education to students but it also focuses on their overall development. NIPUN Bharat is one strong step in that direction. I firmly believe that our new education policy 2020 will stop rote learning as it's based on the 'How to think' principle and not 'What to think',” said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Launch of NIPUN Bharat was done in the presence of educational administrators and educationists. It will bring a revolutionary change in the primary education system of India and will bring the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ground, he added.
“I believe school education is the foundation of our education system. Strengthening it with better and skill based learning methodology will enhance the capabilities of our students. Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a budget of ₹2,688.18 crores has been allotted to NIPUN Bharat mission for the financial year 2021-22,” said, Pokhriyal.
‘Samagra Shiksha’ programme was launched subsuming three existing schemes: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shikskha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE). The aim of the scheme is to treat school education holistically, from pre-school to Class XII.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...