Education Ministry launches NIPUN Bharat Mission

The Ministry of Education on Monday launched National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN). The objective of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.

NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha. The virtual event was also attended by the senior officers from the School Education Department from all States and UTs.

“Our new education policy 2020 is not just aimed at providing school education to students but it also focuses on their overall development. NIPUN Bharat is one strong step in that direction. I firmly believe that our new education policy 2020 will stop rote learning as it's based on the 'How to think' principle and not 'What to think',” said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Launch of NIPUN Bharat was done in the presence of educational administrators and educationists. It will bring a revolutionary change in the primary education system of India and will bring the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ground, he added.

“I believe school education is the foundation of our education system. Strengthening it with better and skill based learning methodology will enhance the capabilities of our students. Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a budget of ₹2,688.18 crores has been allotted to NIPUN Bharat mission for the financial year 2021-22,” said, Pokhriyal.

‘Samagra Shiksha’ programme was launched subsuming three existing schemes: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shikskha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE). The aim of the scheme is to treat school education holistically, from pre-school to Class XII.