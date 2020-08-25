Education to be back on track in Telangana soon

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Education is slowly coming back on track in Telangana after a first-of-its-kind disruption during the academic year 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The process of admission to various degree courses in the Government and State-supported degree colleges has just commenced by Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST), a government online platform for allotment of seats across colleges.
As per the admission schedule announced by DOST, first-phase registrations of students commenced on Monday and will continue till September 7, 2020.
Students can exercise web-options during August 29-September 8 while the seat allotment will be done on September 16. This will be followed by second and third phases of the seat allotment process, which will be completed by October 10. The date of commencement of classes has not yet been announced.
The examination schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) will be conducted during September 9-14 (for engineering) and September 28-29 (agriculture and medical). As per the information available with JNTU-Hyderabad, which will be conducting the test on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Eduction (TSCHE), the process of issuing hall tickets will commence `soon’. Students can download the hall ticket from the TS Eamcet website.
The State government had also given approval to the Education department to permit and conduct online classes in government schools from September 1. The modalities are being worked out.
