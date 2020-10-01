EducationUSA to host ‘US University Virtual Fair 2020’

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
EducationUSA will host the “US University Virtual Fair 2020” for students and parents to engage directly with U.S. university representatives and EducationUSA advisers from October 2-10.
“We encourage Indian students to study in the United States not just because it is a great education, but also because they join a diverse community that enriches our classrooms, research, and campus life,” said David Kennedy, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, US Embassy.
This virtual fair will provide a platform for Indian students to engage with university representatives and EducationUSA advisers to better understand the wide spectrum of educational opportunities available in the US.
“The US has over 4,500 accredited higher education institutions and fair will bring together more than 150 of these accredited US universities and colleges representing a range of academic programmes, regions, campus sizes, as well as different undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees,” said the statement.
Participating in the fair will help students and parents gather information about academic programmes, campus life, financial aid options, scholarship possibilities, application procedures, and safety precautions at US universities in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
“EducationUSA is an incredible resource for Indian students and their families. It’s the one place where they are guaranteed to get accurate, authentic, and unbiased information on studying in the US,” said Adam Grotsky, Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.
EducationUSA is a global network of advising centres in 170 countries that is supported by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
