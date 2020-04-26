Edutech firm LittleMore Innovation launches exam-from-home solution

LittleMore Innovation Labs, a leading company in paperless digital examinations, has launched an exam-from-home solution – PEXA Lite – to help colleges and universities beat the Covid blues.

The nationwide lockdown since March 24 because of the Covic pandemic has thrown into disarray the examination schedule of colleges and universities. LittleMore launched a paperless digital examination product in the market in 2013, providing both the hardware – a digital device called DigiTaal – and the software – PEXA, which is provided on the cloud. It has signed up a number of colleges and universities in the country.

According to Srikanth Ganesan, Founder and CEO, LittleMore Innovation Labs, PEXA Lite will be launched in India, followed by the UAE, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore. There has been demand for the product from its clients, prompting it to come up with PEXA Lite. It can be operated on a Windows or Android device. Colleges and universities are keen to have a solution that enables them to conduct the examinations from home. “We are likely to conduct exams for 50,000 students in June for our customers,” said Ganesan.

PEXA Lite is a device agnostic solution, designed to deliver examinations on student laptops, tablets and smartphones at homes. It has built in biometric and digital proctoring features, which monitor student activities. Advanced traceability algorithms help identify malpractices. PEXA Lite was designed to work with limited connectivity and ensures no loss of exam data at any point in time. Data is secured through multiple encryption protocols.