Ensure institutes are trained in online education: HRD Minister to V-Cs

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has advised all the Vice-Chancellors to ensure that all institutes are trained in the field of online education, and to make online education more innovative, institutions should leverage the courses on the Swayam portal.

He was interacting with the Vice-Chancellors of all Central universities through video conferencing on Saturday regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central universities have been asked to properly adhere to social distancing and isolation instructions, have a provision for testing of suspected cases and management to deal with mental health challenges of students.

Besides requesting all the Vice-Chancellors to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund, he also asked them to resolve the salary-related problems of all employees (permanent, temporary and daily-wage earners) and suggested that research related to Covid-19 may be carried out.

He also instructed the Vice-Chancellors to formulate an academic calendar committee under the leadership of the UGC Chairman.