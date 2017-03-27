flydubai, IIIT-Hyderabad to set up Aviation Co-Innovation lab

flydubai today signed up with IIIT-Hyderabad for setting up of flydubai’s Aviation Co-Innovation Lab at the institute.

The announcement was made during flydubai’s Air Travel BotHack, organised in partnership with Hyderabad-based tech start-up HackMania.

The agreement was signed by Ramesh Venkat, flydubai’s Chief Information Officer and P.J. Narayanan, IIIT-Hyderabad’s Director.

As part of the agreement, flydubai’s domain experts and engineers will work together with faculty and researchers of IIIT-Hyderabad, where the latter will provide deeptech inputs in the areas of data mining and extraction, natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

This will enable research from labs to come closer to addressing real world problems that the industry is facing.

The Lab will work on three levels of engagement in the areas of research, aviation challenges and prototyping new technologies from start-up ecosystem.

The winner of the BotHack, Team Bot Alina, will receive mentorship to incubate their ideas, an internship at flydubai’s Development Centre in India in Hyderabad and tickets from flydubai.

Ramesh Venkat said: “The flydubai team is committed to constantly enhancing our product offerings. We look forward to a fruitful association in incubating ideas and building full-fledged products.”

P.J. Narayanan, IIIT-Hyderabad’s Director, said: “We look forward to collaborating in areas like natural language processing, machine learning and data mining to solve problems in the aviation industry”.

Last year, flydubai launched its open Application Programming Interface to allow business partners, consumers and the developer communities to build a customised booking experience and create their own apps.

flydubai currently operates 5 flights a week to Hyderabad from Dubai in addition to flights to seven more destinations in India.

It has a network of 90 destinations served by more than 1,700 flights a week.