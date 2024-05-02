Puttur-based edtech start-up and winner of the ‘businessline Young Changemaker Award 2023’ – Cherrilearn – has been named a winner of ‘Elevate Karnataka 2023 Call 2’ competition. This recognition brings funding that will fuel Cherrilearn’s mission to empower students, particularly in underserved communities across India.

Cherrilearn offers interactive and gamified learning experiences in English and Kannada for students in grades 1 to 5. This ‘businessline Young Changemaker Award 2023’ winning platform leverages engaging educational methods such as activity-based learning, explanatory videos, and animations. This approach makes education accessible and effective for all students, regardless of their background.

Shrinidhi RS, Founder and CEO of Cherrilearn, said: “At Cherrilearn, we believe every child deserves access to quality education. Winning the Elevate Karnataka 2023 Call 2 award empowers us to significantly broaden our reach and make a positive impact on a larger scale. This aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering students in underserved communities.”

A media statement said that the funding secured from the Elevate Karnataka win positions Cherrilearn for significant growth with a focus on expanding their social impact. This expansion will include the introduction of a Hindi curriculum for grades 1 to 7, catering to a wider audience across India and ensuring diverse linguistic needs are met. Additionally, Cherrilearn plans to expand its Kannada content for grades 6 and 7, ensuring students who began their journey with Cherrilearn can stay engaged with the platform as they progress in their education.

Cherrilearn prioritises collaboration to maximise its social impact. Existing partnerships with seven government schools in Dakshina Kannada will be expanded to reach 100 government schools. This collaboration will provide free access to Cherrilearn for approximately 10,000 students starting from the next academic year.

Through a collaborative effort with corporates, Cherrilearn will sponsor access for students in five schools, including one in remote Meghalaya, granting access to the platform for approximately 155 students, the statement said.

Cherrilearn is actively pursuing international grants to bring its educational technology solutions to schools in Africa, Ukraine and Palestine. Schools in Tanzania and Ghana have already expressed interest in leveraging Cherrilearn’s platform, signifying the potential to bridge the educational divide on a global scale, the statement said.

It is to be noted here that the Union Power Minister, RK Singh, presented the ‘businessline Young Changemaker Award 2023’ to Shrinidhi in New Delhi on November 5.