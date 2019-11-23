Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

My five: Rohan Kumar
Former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan has taken over as the new chairperson of the NIIT University (NU).
The announcement was made at NIIT University’s 11th Annual Lecture at Neemrana on Saturday. Kasturirangan succeeds former Member of Parliament Karan Singh as the new chairperson of the not-for-profit university.
A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Kasturirangan headed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003. He has also served as the Chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan.
He chaired the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Committee to draft the National Education Policy, and submitted it to the Union HRD minister in May 2019.
“We are grateful to Dr Karan Singh for guiding NU in its formative years as the founding chairperson. His view that NU gives a glimpse of what future educational institutions can be has inspired us over these last 10 years,” NIIT University founder and chairman of NIIT Ltd, Rajendra S Pawar, said.
He added that Kasturirangan’s exemplary background and diverse experience will enable the educational institution to inject a fresh perspective and further strengthen the core values of NIIT University. Established in 2009, NU focusses on industry and technology-based and research-driven education and has close to 600 industry partners.
