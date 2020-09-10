Free VLSi webinars by Springbok Technologies

Springbok Technologies, in association with IEEE BLP & Sevalaya (an NGO), is conducting a webinar series themed Campus 2 Corporate VLSi Webinar series. The series will include talks by industry experts on topics pertaining to the chip design industry.

This will be the first time participants would get to hear about the nuances of the VLSi industry straight from industry stalwarts. Registration for this series is free and is open to students with basic knowledge of digital design.

Though the series is free, Sprinbok says donations of any amount are accepted, proceeds from which will be used for various skill development projects for rural youth.

Participants can register for the webinar at https://springbok.tech/c2cwebinarseries/

This webinar series will commence from September 3, 2020, and conclude on October 15, 2020. More information is available at the web site given above or can be had by e-mailing at c2cvlsiwebinarseries@gmail.com

In a statement here, Springbok said the country focused on indigenous manufacturing and hence initiatives such as Stand up India, Startup India, Make in India and Made in India had gathered momentum recently. Since newer versions of products such as mobile phones were being released with new features in increasingly shorter cycles, there was a healthy demand for qualified very large scale integration (VLSI) engineers to work on these products.