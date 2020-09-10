Free VLSi webinars by Springbok Technologies

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Springbok Technologies, in association with IEEE BLP & Sevalaya (an NGO), is conducting a webinar series themed Campus 2 Corporate VLSi Webinar series. The series will include talks by industry experts on topics pertaining to the chip design industry.
This will be the first time participants would get to hear about the nuances of the VLSi industry straight from industry stalwarts. Registration for this series is free and is open to students with basic knowledge of digital design.
Though the series is free, Sprinbok says donations of any amount are accepted, proceeds from which will be used for various skill development projects for rural youth.
Participants can register for the webinar at https://springbok.tech/c2cwebinarseries/
This webinar series will commence from September 3, 2020, and conclude on October 15, 2020. More information is available at the web site given above or can be had by e-mailing at c2cvlsiwebinarseries@gmail.com
In a statement here, Springbok said the country focused on indigenous manufacturing and hence initiatives such as Stand up India, Startup India, Make in India and Made in India had gathered momentum recently. Since newer versions of products such as mobile phones were being released with new features in increasingly shorter cycles, there was a healthy demand for qualified very large scale integration (VLSI) engineers to work on these products.
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...