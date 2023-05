Golden Crest Education and Services announced that its standalone net profit grew to ₹5.82 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, against ₹1.87 lakh. The company’s total income from operations grew to ₹11.28 lakh from ₹8.98 lakh.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹7 lakh from ₹3.77 lakh, while total income from operations for the period increased to ₹39.46 lakh from ₹28.60 lakh.

Golden Crest Education and Services Limited offers vocational education, training and consultancy services.