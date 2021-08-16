Great Lakes Institute ties up with Chicago Booth School

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai, on Monday announced its partnership with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business — a globally renowned business school — to provide custom executive education programmes that will offer leadership, strategy, management and finance frameworks to participants.
The partnership will design and deliver ‘Project Ascent’, a high-impact leadership programme for senior leaders of L&T.
Scheduled to commence in October 2021, the programme will support the initiatives in developing a ‘future ready’ pipeline of senior leaders who will play an important role in the organisation’s future growth.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chicago Booth in providing a unique learning and development programme through ‘Project Ascent’. We believe this opportunity will have the calibre to transform the participants’ perception of several management subjects and strengthen their confidence to handle complex situations in their day-to-day functioning,” Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, said in a press release.
The programme has been co-created by the partners and L&T in assembling a contemporary curriculum intended to deepen the business, behavioural and leadership competencies of their senior managers.
The nine-month blended programme will combine the academic rigour with ‘industry relevance’ and will be delivered in sessions that will help the participants access the programme content in smaller portions, enabling them to retain interest and achieve learning throughout the duration, GLIM's release said.
