Great Learning launches online library on Artificial Intelligence, digital marketing

Great Learning, an online classroom on Artificial Intelligence, launched ‘Great Learning Academy’, a digital repository that offers over 300 hours of structured learning content across 40 courses focused on career critical skills.
The Great Learning Academy offers a wide range of courses including analytics, programming, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, digital marketing, big data and business finance.
The Great Learning Academy offers beginner and intermediate level courses in these domains interspersed with industry case studies, weekly live sessions, and career preparation material, as per the official release.
According to the official release of the Great Learning, LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report for 2020 puts “Artificial Intelligence Specialist” and “Data Scientist” at the top of the emerging jobs list, with over 74 per cent and 34 per cent hiring growth over the past four years.
Both of these fields come with a relatively high bar of entry and their own specialized skills clusters. This indicates that the idea of upskilling in new-age skills has not yet penetrated deep enough when it comes to college students and working professionals.
The company claimed that with Great Learning Academy, it is trying to change the idea of upskilling. This is being done by incorporating courses that cover the conceptual understanding of the topic, offering students a 360-degree view of each topic they choose to study.
Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning stated in the official release: “Great Learning Academy’s purpose is to offer everyone the opportunity to develop career critical skills relevant to this digital age.
He added that the online repository provides access to courses developed and delivered by award-winning faculty members. He mentioned: “This initiative is an integral part of our belief that everyone willing to put in the effort needed to learn should have access to the best learning opportunities possible regardless of their economic situation.”
He claimed that the courses can be taken by both working professionals as well as students.
