Happiness matters as lives change in digital era

“We have a huge demographic advantage over many countries; therefore, make good use of it. The world is waiting for your arrival,” said TN Manoharan, Chairman, Canara Bank, addressing students at Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College at Vattamalaipalayam near here.

Delivering the PR Ramaswami Memorial Second Endowment Lecture on “Pursuit of Happiness in the Digital Era”, Manoharan told the students that being a chartered accountant, an engineer or doctor was a way of life, but beyond all that “one should aspire to be happy.”

“And aspiration should be achieved through ethical means,” he added.

Asserting that it is “not success which brings happiness, but happiness which brings success”, he urged the youth to ponder over family and relationships, business or job, health and value systems — the four sources of happiness — emphasising how crucial each of these have become in the digital world.

“Change is inevitable. From tele-connectivity to accessibility, the digital era has started to evolve, transformed our lives. To get inner happiness and contentment one should stay revolutionised in this digital world, have emotional quotient, shed ego, instil confidence, win relationships for real happiness lies in generating happiness in others,” he said.