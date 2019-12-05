Happiness matters as lives change in digital era

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
“We have a huge demographic advantage over many countries; therefore, make good use of it. The world is waiting for your arrival,” said TN Manoharan, Chairman, Canara Bank, addressing students at Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College at Vattamalaipalayam near here.
Delivering the PR Ramaswami Memorial Second Endowment Lecture on “Pursuit of Happiness in the Digital Era”, Manoharan told the students that being a chartered accountant, an engineer or doctor was a way of life, but beyond all that “one should aspire to be happy.”
“And aspiration should be achieved through ethical means,” he added.
Asserting that it is “not success which brings happiness, but happiness which brings success”, he urged the youth to ponder over family and relationships, business or job, health and value systems — the four sources of happiness — emphasising how crucial each of these have become in the digital world.
“Change is inevitable. From tele-connectivity to accessibility, the digital era has started to evolve, transformed our lives. To get inner happiness and contentment one should stay revolutionised in this digital world, have emotional quotient, shed ego, instil confidence, win relationships for real happiness lies in generating happiness in others,” he said.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...