HDFC Bank and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), a not-for-profit organisation under the Government of Telangana, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote employment of fresh graduates and post-graduates. As per the MoU, HDFC Bank will be able access a large pool of talent across 700 institutions registered with TASK.

Under the partnership, TASK will help HDFC Bank hire trained students. Logistical support for placement drives and interviews will be provided by TASK.

Fresh talent

“HDFC Bank is committed to promoting fresh talent across the length and breadth of the country. Our partnership with TASK will open the doors to Gen Z to kick-start their career at a certified ‘Great Place to Work’ that is financially empowering millions and contributing towards nation-building,” Ranga Subramanian, Head - Talent Acquisition, HDFC Bank, said in a release.

HDFC Bank is amongst the largest employers in the country with an active employee base of over 1,70,000 employees.