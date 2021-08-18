Honeywell sets up artificial intelligence research centre at IITH

Honeywell Technology Solutions and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad have entered into an agreement to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab to jointly research AI and related emerging technologies.

After inaugurating the lab, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said, “IITH is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged BTech in AI in line with the recommendation of NEP 2020. With the recommendation of NEP 2020 such collaboration would become more common.”

HTS and IITH to research on technologies that solve problems of the future, with AI as the major focus area. The association will provide industry collaboration and enable students to upgrade their skills and improve their employment opportunities.

Samuel Pratap, President, HTS, said, “The creation of this lab will blend experiences between fundamental research and applied research. Our vast pool of talented industrial application engineers will support this endeavour with their knowledge and experience in AI and emerging technologies to help solve real-world problems.”

Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The young minds at IITH are geared up to make the institute feature among Top 500 global institute soon.”

Together, they plan to develop courses pertaining to emerging technologies Honeywell uses in its portfolio to enable IITH students to gain industry exposure.