Honeywell sets up artificial intelligence research centre at IITH

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Honeywell Technology Solutions and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad have entered into an agreement to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab to jointly research AI and related emerging technologies.
After inaugurating the lab, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said, “IITH is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged BTech in AI in line with the recommendation of NEP 2020. With the recommendation of NEP 2020 such collaboration would become more common.”
HTS and IITH to research on technologies that solve problems of the future, with AI as the major focus area. The association will provide industry collaboration and enable students to upgrade their skills and improve their employment opportunities.
Samuel Pratap, President, HTS, said, “The creation of this lab will blend experiences between fundamental research and applied research. Our vast pool of talented industrial application engineers will support this endeavour with their knowledge and experience in AI and emerging technologies to help solve real-world problems.”
Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The young minds at IITH are geared up to make the institute feature among Top 500 global institute soon.”
Together, they plan to develop courses pertaining to emerging technologies Honeywell uses in its portfolio to enable IITH students to gain industry exposure.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...