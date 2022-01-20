Hybrid learning is welcomed by students, teachers in major cities: HP India study

BL, Bengaluru Bureau,

Hybrid learning model comes out as the most preferred form of learning in the metro cities, finds HP India Future of Learning Study 2022. With a global rise in online learning, there has been a change in regular classroom teaching.

The study found that 98 per cent of parents and 99 per cent of teachers surveyed attribute learning continuity to online education while 91 per cent of students believe that online learning supplements traditional classroom learning.

Ketan Patel, MD, HP India, said, “The hybrid learning model blends the benefits of online resources and in-person interactions of a traditional classroom setting to enhance the quality of learning. The remarkable shift towards digital learning has enriched student-teacher interactions while also ensuring the safety and comfort of everyone involved.”

Students keen to return to school

However, limited social interaction has been one of the challenges in online learning methods. The study found that students were keen to go back to school, interact with their peers and participate in sports and co-curricular activities.

From the teachers’ point of view, 82 per cent of them said that more tools are needed to facilitate better online learning while 74 per cent feel that they require more training to use technology-based tools that could enhance their pedagogical skills.

The study was done on a sample size of 1,597 people, of which 207 are teachers, 679 parents and 711 students. Interviews were conducted across 13 cities including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Indore, Ranchi and Kochi.