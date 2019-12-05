I Ramabrahmam appointed as Odisha Vice-Chancellor of Central University

I Ramabrahmam, a retired professor of political science at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha in Koraput.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has appointed I Ramabrahmam as Vice-Chancellor for a period of five years from his date of assuming office. He is joining on December 6.

A PhD in political science from UoH, Ramabrahmam did his MA in Political Science and Public Administration from Andhra University. He has over 30 years of teaching experience and has published over 100 research papers in National and International Journals.

He has worked in the areas of governance, rural development, higher education, and public policy with a focus on education policy, e‐governance, e‐Pathasala initiatives, etc., a release from the UoH said.

He has prepared more than 100 modules for e-Pathshala and Swayam portals in Public Administration. He has also supervised more than 20 scholars and completed many research projects.