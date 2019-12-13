ICAI conducts enabling programme for CA students

India needs about two-three lakh chartered accountants, according to G Ramaswamy past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day conference for students pursuing Chartered Accountancy at PSG IMSR Auditorium here, Ramaswamy said that the institute has started to facilitate students to study international taxation.

“By clearing a few exams, chartered accountants could become members in the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and global CA Institutes. There is huge demand for such professionals not just in India but overseas as well,” he said, urging the participants to put such opportunities to good use.

The two-day conference scheduled for December 13 and 14 was organised by ICAI and hosted by the Coimbatore branch of Southern India Regional Council (of ICAI) and the students association of the Chapter here.

There were around 1,200 student participants at this event.

Ramaswamy said, “SIRC has joined hands with the Government of Tamil Nadu for organising programmes at schools to create awareness amongst students about the demand for such professionals.”

Responding to a query on the sidelines of the conference, he said that Artificial Intelligence was taking over many professions. “Chartered accountants deal with facts and evidences. Once recorded in the form of data, it becomes an evidence under Information Technology Act. The institute has made it mandatory for CAs to have the Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) to identify their documents and is in the process of bringing out UDIN for CAs.”

“Similarly on the technical side, technology training programmes are being organised for students to equip them with the latest updates, thus enabling them to conduct audit using latest technologies.”

Ramaswamy asserted that GST audit could be conducted only by chartered accountant professionals as it was complex. “GST has increased the scope for chartered accountants.”