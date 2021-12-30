ICAR appoints panel to prepare syllabus for natural farming studies

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has appointed a national-level committee, headed by Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

The eight-member committee will hold discussions with stakeholders and prepare a syllabus for students of Under Graduate and Post Graduate students in various agricultural colleges and universities.

The committee also comprises E somasundaram, a professor of agronomy at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU); S K Sharma (Director – Research at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology); Ranveer Singh (Indian Veterinary Research Institute); and N Ravishankar, Principal Scientist (Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research).

The ICAR has decided to equip the students with knowledge and skills required to promote natural farming. This decision came close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for chemical-free farming.

