An annual conference on data-driven technologies will be held by the International Institute of Information Technology’s (IIIT-Hyderabad) applied AI centers iHub-Data and Intel’s Initiative on Applied Artificial Intelligence (INAI) on December 17, 2022.

The conference will discuss topics like artificial intelligence for healthcare, agriculture and mobility.

Also read Another cybersecurity firm alleges WhatsApp data leak: Report

“We encourage more representatives interested to work in these niche areas to participate and add value to these round-table discussions,” said Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Co-Innovation at IIIT-Hyderabad, in a statement on Tuesday.