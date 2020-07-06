IIM Kozhikode admits over 50% women in PG programme 2020-21

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Kochi, July 6
Despite the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode was able to successfully conclude its admission process for the Post Graduate Programme of the upcoming academic year (2020-21).
PGP-24 is also one of the most diverse batches of the Institute in recent years. IIMK has also been able to successfully achieve gender parity in this year’s PGP batch, with female students constituting a healthy 52 per cent of the 492-student batch.
IIM Kozhikode, credited with many firsts, has been in the forefront of achieving gender diversity, and its PGP-17 batch broke the glass ceiling by inducting a record 54.29 per cent women students in 2013. With 40 per cent of the PGP-24 batch coming from various non-engineering disciplines such as Architecture, Arts & Sciences, Commerce, Management and Medicine, the current PGP will also be the most academically diverse.
IIMK also announced the admission of students to two of its new and unique programmes ― MBA in Liberal Studies & Management, and PGP in Finance, with a strength of 40 and 42 students respectively.
The current batch (2019-2021) of IIMK’s flagship programme (PGP) is set to complete its Term III classes, and begin the exams online from July 1. The batch will also commence its Term IV classes online by August 10. As for the incoming batches (2020-2022), students will attend Term I classes at IIMK virtually from August 12.
The Institute will also be conducting a virtual orientation session for the new inductees of its flagship programme before the commencement of classes. As the situation improves, plans are being chalked out to get the students back to campus in a phased manner, maintaining all social distancing and quarantine norms, as specified in government advisories released from time to time.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...