IIM Kozhikode admits over 50% women in PG programme 2020-21

Kochi, July 6

Despite the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode was able to successfully conclude its admission process for the Post Graduate Programme of the upcoming academic year (2020-21).

PGP-24 is also one of the most diverse batches of the Institute in recent years. IIMK has also been able to successfully achieve gender parity in this year’s PGP batch, with female students constituting a healthy 52 per cent of the 492-student batch.

IIM Kozhikode, credited with many firsts, has been in the forefront of achieving gender diversity, and its PGP-17 batch broke the glass ceiling by inducting a record 54.29 per cent women students in 2013. With 40 per cent of the PGP-24 batch coming from various non-engineering disciplines such as Architecture, Arts & Sciences, Commerce, Management and Medicine, the current PGP will also be the most academically diverse.

IIMK also announced the admission of students to two of its new and unique programmes ― MBA in Liberal Studies & Management, and PGP in Finance, with a strength of 40 and 42 students respectively.

The current batch (2019-2021) of IIMK’s flagship programme (PGP) is set to complete its Term III classes, and begin the exams online from July 1. The batch will also commence its Term IV classes online by August 10. As for the incoming batches (2020-2022), students will attend Term I classes at IIMK virtually from August 12.

The Institute will also be conducting a virtual orientation session for the new inductees of its flagship programme before the commencement of classes. As the situation improves, plans are being chalked out to get the students back to campus in a phased manner, maintaining all social distancing and quarantine norms, as specified in government advisories released from time to time.