The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), specializing in journalism and mass communication courses, has been granted deemed-to-be-university status. This will enable IIMC to confer degrees, including doctoral degrees, replacing the previous diploma offerings.

The deemed-to-be-university status extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala) and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

The IIMC, in a social media post on the micro-blogging platform X, said: “A big thanks to the Ministry of Education for declaring IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centres as a Deemed to be University.”

The institute affirmed its dedication to excellence in promoting education, training, and research in the field of mass communication.