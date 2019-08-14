Education

IIT-D director receives ACCS science award

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 14, 2019 Published on August 14, 2019

Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi. File Photo   -  BusinessLine

Advanced Computing and Communications Society has selected Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, for the prestigious ACCS-CDAC Foundation Award 2019 in recognition for his work on the science and engineering of nano-scale electronic devices that had a significant industrial impact.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation.

The award will be presented at the annual Advanced Computing and Communications Conference (ADCOM 2019) at the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIITB) on September 6.

Rao has over 450 publications in various journals, and 43 patents in the areas of electron devices and nano electronics.

The ADCOM is the flagship event of the Society.

