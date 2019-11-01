IIT Delhi launches endowment fund with initial commitment of Rs 250 cr

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
IIT Delhi has launched an 'Endowment Fund’ with an initial commitment of Rs 250 crore. This commitment has been made by 10 founder-member alumni of IIT Delhi.
The endowment will be managed by a committee whose members are Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi; Professor Sanjeev Sanghi, Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes, IIT Delhi; Arun Duggal, Chairman, ICRA and Founder, Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA) at IIT Delhi; Sandeep Singhal, co-founder of WestBridge Capital and Sequoia Capital India; Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures; Sachin Bansal, CEO, Navi and former co-founder, Flipkart; and Gautam Kumra, Head, McKinsey India.
The endowment structure would compete with the best in the world. "Such endowments also allow institutions like ours to confidently engage in long-term planning, without sustainability risk to critical projects," said Rao.
“With the backing of more than 52,000 alumni, we are confident this will create a model endowment fund, which can be emulated by all Indian universities,” Sanghi added.
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
President Yoshimiro Sawa sees a lot of growth potential for this premium brand
The combined entity will be the fourth largest after Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism