Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samagra Shiksha, Assam, (SSA) under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan to develop scientific temper and strengthen students’ ability to handle challenging environments.

Under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan of the Ministry of Education, the institute is collaborating with other higher education institutes for mentoring higher secondary schools across Assam, said a press statement issued by IIT Guwahati.

Under this collaboration, IIT Guwahati will support SSA to conduct various State-level activities in a hybrid mode in State-run schools in Assam for secondary students. These would include State-level quiz competitions, science and maths Olympiad, mentoring 330 schools, science and maths club formation in 330 schools, and children’s science exhibition, among others.

IIT Guwahati will prepare a roadmap and an activity calendar for the implementation of tinkering labs across all Assam. It has already started working on the initiative and launched the qualifying round of the quiz competition that took place in online mode and witnessed participation from around 5000 students from 33 districts on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28.

