Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, for institutional collaboration in education, research outreach programmes and medical services.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to promote collective and collative teaching and research collaboration involving faculty members and students at IIT KGP and at AIIMS Kalyani to ensure teaching and research of highest medical standard, carry out joint academic and research programmes, joint supervision of masters and doctoral students as well as collaborative research projects, said a press statement issued by the institute.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Ramji Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Kalyani and Prof. V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day.

Both the institutes agreed to share professional expertise for infrastructure development and academic resources along with collaborative activities concerning Dr. B. C. Roy Multi-specialty Medical Research Centre (BCRMMRC) at IIT Kharagpur after detailed evaluation by both institutions and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Education.

Micro-specialisation and micro-credit courses may be designed for the undergraduate and postgraduate students of the two institutions on a collaborative basis with a vision of appraising them about recent developments in advanced topics relevant to their respective domains of study and internships at respective institutes, the release said.