IIT Madras DoMS records 100 per cent campus placement for academic year 2021-22

Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) students recorded 100 per cent campus placement for the academic year 2021-22. All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers.

A release said that 16 per cent of students got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) in which students interning at a company get job offers from the same firm.

The DoMS Campus Placements were conducted from December 1, 2021 through virtual mode allowing easier access for recruiters to the students. A total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters.

The top recruiters In terms of job offers include Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey. Average salary (CTC) has increased by 30 per cent to ₹16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements, the release added.