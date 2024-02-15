Indian Institute of Technology Madras faculty Thalappil Pradeep has become the 23rd foreign member from India to be elected to the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE). He was elected for his contributions to cluster chemistry and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions. He will be formally inducted during the NAE’s annual meeting on September 29, 2024, according to a release from the institute.

Founded in 1964, the NAE is an independent institution that provides engineering leadership. It has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia and government who are among the world’s most accomplished engineers. They provide the leadership and expertise for numerous projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology and the quality of life.

Accepting this honour, Pradeep said this fellowship once again reaffirms my belief in the interdisciplinary nature of science.

Pradeep works on diverse aspects of materials and has won many national recognitions, including the Padma Shri and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize. He is a pioneer in nanotechnology applications for clear water. His work on pesticide removal has benefitted millions of people. Later he and his team developed ‘water-positive’ materials to remove arsenic, uranium and several other toxic contaminants from water and the technology has been approved for national implementation. He is expanding the reach of these technologies to other countries now, the release said.

