Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched the ‘Mobility and Intelligent Transportation’ (MInT) collaborative towards building a global mobility digital infrastructure. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, virtually launched the Collaborative on Thursday.

The initiative is based on the principle of ‘collaborate and compete’ under which the Institute will bring together industry competitors, government agencies and academic innovators and co-create the mobility digital infrastructure (Bharat Multi-Modal Mobility Stack or BM3S) to enable holistic system solutions.

MInT is a global initiative to build mobility digital infrastructure and an R&D portfolio besides developing a skilled workforce to develop breakthrough mobility solutions to realise the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

IIT Madras will anchor the MInT Collaborative with its world-leading technological and human resources in numerous fields. Mobility is a key example where a meeting of diverse minds is essential to finding holistic solutions that enhance positive outcomes while minimising or even eliminating possible negative externalities, says a release.