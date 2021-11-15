IIT Madras re-launches MS in Entrepreneurship course

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is re-launching the Master of Science in Entrepreneurship Programme.
IIT Madras has been offering MS (Entrepreneurship) by Research programme through Department of Management Studies since 1982-83.
The institution said that with the course maturing steadily and strongly over the last four decades, it is now being relaunched as a separate course.
The new programme will enable scholars to work with faculty on ‘commercialisable ideas’, discover entrepreneurial opportunities and formally establish their start-ups.
“A lot of research happens at IIT Madras that has commercial potential. This programme will create technology entrepreneurs who will ‘product-ise’ these ideas and work on developing business plans around them. In this way, we hope to ease the ‘lab to market’ transition of technologies, develop entrepreneurs, and consequently have greater societal impact,” Ashwin Mahalingam, who is part of the selection committee, said in a press release.
This programme is open to students across India who have completed undergraduate or postgraduate degrees. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021.
