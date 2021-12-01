IIT Madras sees record placements on first session of Day 1

Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ phase campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year began on Wednesday with a a new record. A total of 176 offers were made by 34 companies during Day One’s Session 1.1. This is higher than any of the preceding years.

During 2020-21, 123 offers were made by 22 companies at the end of Session 1.1. A total of 11 international offers were received from four companies. In the current Academic Year, IIT Madras students received 231 PPOs. Thus, a total number of 407 job offers have been received by the end of the 1.1 session.

Main recruiters

The main recruiters of this year’s first session include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey. The phase I of the placements is expected to continue till December 10, 2021.

In the second and final slot of Day One Placements (Session 1.2) being held between 4 pm to mid-night today, 32 companies are recruiting for 68 profiles. These companies include Amazon, Groww, Flipkart, Intel, Samsung and Twitter, says a release from IIT Madras.

Commenting on this year’s Placements, CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters. The Institute Placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days.” The top recruiters of session 1.1 include Microsoft India (19 offers); Texas Instruments (15); Bajaj Auto Ltd (15); Goldman Sachs (10); Bain and Company (10); Boston Consulting Group (8); Qualcomm (8); JP Morgan Chase & Co (7) and McKinsey & Company (7 offers).

A total of 1,498 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 Academic Year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for Phase I Placements is 382. They will be recruiting for a total of 738 profiles, the release said.