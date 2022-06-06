IIT Madras targets one million school & college students through course on ‘Out of the Box Thinking’

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will introduce an Out of the Box Thinking course through mathematics to encourage innovative thinking among school children, professionals and researchers. The institute’s director V Kamakoti claimed this was first-of-its kind initiative in the country.

The teaching is not just through blackboards but using the traditional games such as Pallanghuzi, a traditional ancient ‘mancala’ game played in South India especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala that imbibe mathematical insights and manipulations, he told news persons.

The teaching could also be through simple story telling to make children understand. The course will present multiple approaches to problem solving; introduce new techniques in an easy-to-understand fashion, preparing users to face real-life projects with confidence and ease, he said.

With logic being the undercurrent in the study of mathematics, it is essential to develop broader thinking, through its applications in the expanding world of technology. From solving a fun Sudoku puzzle to completing an important scheduled project, the logic of working is much more important than the arithmetic involved. This requires creative thinking and a broader perception that is often known as ‘out of the box’ thinking, he said.

“We are targeting as many as one million school and college students, besides working professionals and researchers as well through this course, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country,” he told newspersons.

These courses will be offered in Online Mode free of cost through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Sec 8 company of IIT Madras, which will also issue the Grade Certification for students who take the examinations at a nominal fee. The final examination will be a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across India. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers, he added.

The first batch is scheduled to commence on July 1. Registrations will close on June 24. One can register at https://www.pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.html

The courses will be taught by Sadagopan Rajesh, founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences. He has been teaching Mathematics for the past 30 years for students from age 10 years, motivating them with a variety of creative and designed courses.