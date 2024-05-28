IIT Madras Zanzibar has introduced an M Tech Program in Ocean Structures for the Academic Year 2024-25.

The new two-year Master of Technology Program is open to candidates of all nationalities and comes with two streams: Offshore and Ship structures and Port Harbour & Coastal structures.

The stream selection will be based on CGPA obtained by students at the end of first semester.

Those having a four-year UG degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply. Applications are currently open for this course.

The Master of Technology in Ocean Structures will have a curriculum tailor-made to the industry needs in the Oil & Gas and Maritime sector. It will cover the basics of marine and offshore hydrodynamics, structural design for oil and gas exploration offshore platforms, ports, harbours including port structures and breakwater. The course would equip students with core and elective courses to prepare them for careers in the oil and gas and maritime sectors.

While first, second and fourth Semesters will be at IITM Zanzibar Campus, the third Semester will be at IIT Madras -- Chennai Campus in India, according to a release.