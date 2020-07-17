Education

IITs not to consider board performance for admissions this year: HRD Ministry

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

The Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday announced relaxation in the admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year by not considering Class XII board performance.

“For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Human Resource Development.

Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time, he added.

Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained in the board exams.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the board results of Class XII.

Published on July 17, 2020
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CBSE, IBM introduces AI curriculum in 200 schools