IITs not to consider board performance for admissions this year: HRD Ministry

Beat black marketers with end-to-end drug tracing
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
The Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday announced relaxation in the admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year by not considering Class XII board performance.
“For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Human Resource Development.
Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time, he added.
Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained in the board exams.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the board results of Class XII.
A look at how the pharma stronghold in Gujarat keeps operations running
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...