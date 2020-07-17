IITs not to consider board performance for admissions this year: HRD Ministry

The Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday announced relaxation in the admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year by not considering Class XII board performance.

“For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Human Resource Development.

Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time, he added.

Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained in the board exams.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the board results of Class XII.