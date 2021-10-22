ILP along with Verizon India distribute science kits to schools in TN, Telangana

Furthering the cause of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education at the grass-root level, the India Literacy Project (ILP), a non-profit organisation, with the support of Verizon India, facilitated the distribution of ‘Science Lab in a Box’ kits to 60 government-run schools in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. This will support over 20,000 students, says a joint press release.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the Science Kit Manual and Science Tamil and Telugu Digital online open-source content for use by the Government School teachers were also released during the event. The Head Masters from all the beneficiary schools were also present at the event at both the locations.

More than 12,000 children from 30 Government Higher Secondary Schools in Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu and over 7,000 students from 30 schools in Wanaparthy District, Telangana, will benefit from these science kits.

The India Literacy Project enables science learning to children through one of its flagship educations programs ‘Multi-Dimensional Learning Space (MDLS)’, designed keeping the learning framework in mind, transforming schools into centres of learning with digital infrastructure, content and experiential learning tools.

India Literacy Project will accelerate the program further by assessing the learning level of students and prioritizing improvement in science learning. The program will also extend training to over 500 teachers in the 60 identified schools to leverage these science kits appropriately and facilitate effective experiential learning, the release said.