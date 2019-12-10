India Skills Report finds 46.21% of students employable

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
About 46.21 per cent students were found employable or ready to take up jobs in 2019, compared with 33 per cent in 2014, and 47.38 per cent in 2018, according to the India Skills Report 2019-20.
Meanwhile, female employability witnessed an upward trend at 47 per cent this year from 38 per cent in 2017 and 46 per cent in 2018.
The report pointed out that “the most employable candidates as per the courses were MBA Students at 54 per cent as against 40 per cent in the last two years. B Pharm, Polytechnic, B Com and BA courses, on the other hand, saw an improvement in employability which is increased by more than 15 per cent.” However a decline in employability was seen in BTech, Engineering. MCA graduates, Technical & Computer-related courses.
India Skills Report is a joint initiative of Wheebox (a global talent-assessment company), Taggd by PeopleStrong and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with UNDP, AICTE and AIU.
Among the States, Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were ranked among the top three in terms of employability. While Mumbai followed by Hyderabad were ranked the top two employable cities. “Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and Chennai have maintained their presence in the top 10 over the last six years. States that registered a dip in ranking were West Bengal and Haryana, which could not make it to the top ten list,” the report added. Nirmal Singh, Founder and CEO of Wheebox, said that availability of employable talent has improved over the past six years. “Prime Minister Modi’s vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy requires increasing the per-capita income of Indians which can happen only when people get employment, which consequently demands the skills and useful talent. To achieve that, along with the universities and colleges in India, various emerging start-ups are already using innovative technologies to facilitate skill up-gradation, job creation, internships and workforce management on their platforms,” he added.
