Indian American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students

Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following the implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases, food.
With the students scrambling for a roof over their heads after being asked to vacate their hostels and India banning international flights for a week from March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 6,000 rooms in nearly 700 hotels were offered to them by Wednesday following a call from the Indian Embassy.
The Indian Embassy has been running round-the-clock helpline since last week for the students in the US, who number over 2,50,000.
Most of these hotels offered are in and around universities and colleges. Still, hotels owners from across the country have come up in large numbers to the call given by community leaders, who have roped in Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) for the purpose.
India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a tweet, “It is heartening to see that Indian; Indian American and other hotel owners are coming forward to help people with accommodation in these testing times. Together we can overcome the fight against COVID19!”
“The Indian community has come together to help the student and many hotel owners have offered their rooms free of cost to them. Many of them are also offering free meals to these students,” Chicago-based community leader Nirav Patel told PTI.
Indian American hotelier couple K K Mehta and Chandra Mehta have offered more than 100 rooms to Indian students at their two prime properties each near the Times Square and Barclays Center in New York City, said Prem Bhandari on behalf of the hotels.
The Indian Consulate in New York had contacted them in this regard about 10 days ago, he said.
“These students are the future of both India and the United States. All the top Indian American CEOs, scientists and doctors came to this country as a student. It’s our moral duty to help them with our resources,” Bhandari said.
Regional director of AAHOA Upper Midwest Kalpesh Joshi said they had created a master list of the available hotel rooms, which was being constantly updated. Free accommodation would be allocated in coordination with the Indian Embassy and its consulates, he said.
“The Indian Embassy and its consulates are working tirelessly to get these students rooms,” he added.
Joshi has also sent out a video message to his hotelier colleagues: “Because of the coronavirus outbreak, our Indian students in the US are out of the shelter. Let’s work together. As a hotelier, I would like to request all my hotelier friends to come forward... let’s provide some rooms for the students.”
Boston-based Computer Society of India (North America) has collaborated with AAHOA to help students, and Indian IT professionals searching for emergency accommodation due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Anyone who is having financial hardship will be given hotel accommodation either free of cost or the rates will not be more than USD 50, said the Computer Society of India (North America).
Minesh Patel, the chairman of Virginia Asian American Store Association, said between Richmond, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, Indian American hotel owners, can help in arranging accommodation for over 500 Indian students.
Florida-based Vipul Patel, the national president of Asian American Store Owners Association, said support for the Indian students have been pouring in from the Indian American hoteliers. “I have not come across any hotel owner who said no to us.”
Rooms would be allocated to students on the recommendation of the Indian Embassy and its consulates in Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York.
The Indian Consulate in New York was the first to take the lead in this regard. It has worked with Hammock Worldwide Hotels and Resorts to provide temporary accommodation for the students at a flat rate of USD 50 per night.
Kalpesh Joshi said that initially there was a suggestion to charge a convenience fee of USD 20-25 per day from the students. “But when a few of them offered free rooms and free meals, everyone agreed to it.”
