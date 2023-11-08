The Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya has chalked out expansion plans in India and overseas, with a target to enrol over a lakh students annually by 2027.

Since its establishment in 2011, more than 75,000 students have enrolled in its commerce programme. IIC Lakshya also offers courses for professional qualifications such as CA, ACCA, CMA India, and CMA-USA, CS.

The institute is extending its presence in the GCC countries and the African sub-continent as part of its global outreach and promotion of quality commerce education, said Orwel Lionel, founder and Managing Director. It also plans to open institutes in Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa.

“We are targeting working professionals abroad, who need professional courses for their career growth,” Lionel said.

As commerce continues to evolve with technological advancements and changing economic landscapes, its relevance remains constant, making it a sought-after subject, he added.

The institute plans to seek external investments in the future, as it continues to broaden its presence, both within India and on the international stage.

IIC Lakshya plans to establish campuses in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. One of the major missions of the institute is to raise awareness about vast opportunities within the commerce professional landscape.

