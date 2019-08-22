Indian students eye New Zealand

In view of visa restrictions and tightened immigration policies by the US and the UK, there has been a 51 per cent increase in the number of Indian students flying out to New Zealand for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes this year.

“The increasing number of students coming to New Zealand for higher education has a lot to do with New Zealand being ranked as the safest English-speaking country for nine straight years by the Global Peace Index. The welcoming nature of the country and the high quality of education has contributed to international education becoming the fourth largest industry in our country,” said John Laxon, Regional Director, Asia, Education New Zealand.

Laxon was in Mumbai for the second New Zealand-India Education conclave on Tuesday.

Unconventional courses

While the demand for conventional courses like business management and MBA continues to remain high, unconventional disciplines like sports management, hospitality, film-making and animation are seeing increasing traction from students towards New Zealand.

“Students today are looking more and more towards courses like sports psychology, sports medicine and hospitality and New Zealand has made a mark for itself when it comes to providing these courses. Also, the cost of education in New Zealand is much cheaper as compared to the US and the UK. The Trumps and the Brexits around the world are also pushing students towards these countries so as to also look at migration at a later stage,” said Swati Salukhe, Managing Director of Growth Centre, an educational consulting firm.

One of the other major contributing factors to the increasing number of people choosing New Zealand as their destination for higher education is the open post-study work permit offered by the Government of New Zealand. “Students want to work abroad after studying and many courses in New Zealand allow students to get a three-year work permit after their education, thus enabling them to stay back in the country. This has also been one of the main reasons why we are seeing a larger number of students wanting to study in New Zealand,” said Karan Gupta, an education consultant based out of Mumbai.

New Zealand is the only country in the world to have all its universities ranked in the top 3 per cent of the world’s universities as per the QS rankings of 2018.

