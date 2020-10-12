Intel-IIIT-H set up AI research centre

Chip maker Intel India has set up an artificial intelligence research centre in Hyderabad in a tie up with International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the State government.

It will apply AI solutions to population-scale problems in the Indian context, with focus on challenges in the healthcare and smart mobility segments.

“The research centre, named INAI, will act as a catalyst to accelerate India’s leadership in AI by driving innovation and entrepreneurship,” an Intel official has said.

The announcement was made during the inaugural of All India AI Virtual Summit on Monday.

“It is imperative for all ecosystem stakeholders to collectively work with a synchronous effort towards realising our AI vision for enabling better governance and elevating quality of life for our people,” KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries, said after the launch.

The PHFI is the founding healthcare partner in this initiative at IIIT-H.

“INAI will leverage the broader computing strengths and academic expertise of IIIT-H, the technology leadership and architecture strength of Intel, the public health expertise of PHFI, as well as expertise from other stakeholders,” the statement said.

In the smart mobility domain, INAI will advance research in the area of road safety.