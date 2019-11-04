International Boarding School Fair to be held in New Delhi on November 6

US-based global boarding school admissions marketing firm Linden Educational Services in collaboration with The Red Pen, an education consulting company are hosting an International Boarding School Fair in New Delhi, on November 6.

"We waited for the right time to come to India and for the market to understand about the it. In the fair, parents and aspiring students will have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with my team and me. Since we visit and inspect these schools annually and know their faculty, we can help families get an in-depth perspective on curriculum and school facilities," said John A. Williamson, Executive Director, Linden Educational Services.

The intention is to enable each student to make informed decisions about their future education, he added.

The fair will have representatives from over 25 international boarding schools across US, UK and Canada. India is the second largest student market globally with nearly 750,000 students studying overseas, according to the statement.

Some of the boarding schools that are part of the fair are Charterhouse school -Repton, St Teresa's Effingham, Barnard castle school and St. Timothy's school.

"There is an increasing trend of parents in India sending their children to international boarding schools, as they recognise the value of preparing them for future education at top global universities. We are excited to be partnering with a world-renowned firm like Linden to offer a platform for Indian students to access a premium, global boarding school education," said Kimberly Dixit, CEO and Co-Founder, The Red Pen