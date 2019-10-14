IRMA to offer courses on CSR design, implementation

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) is likely to introduce a programme on training in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the next academic session for effective use of funds to yield better results at the grassroots level.

Hitesh Bhatt, Director, IRMA said, “A lot of money is being wasted in the name of CSR. It can be because not many people have an understanding on how the money which is given by corporates should be used effectively. For most of them, it is just about giving donations in order to meet government compliance.”

IRMA will offer two programmes on CSR: A six-month certificate programme for those who are managing CSR operations of organisations. The second will be a 11-month executive programme. Those who have a minimum of five years experience in the social enterprise sector would be eligible for the executive programme. Both programmes will take a maximum of 30 students. “The objective is to teach the candidates about designing CSR projects and implementing them properly,” said Bhatt.

Currently, the institute has programmes under four different categories: Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM), Management Development Programme (MDP), Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Rural (PGDMX-R) and Fellow Programme in Rural Management (FPRM).