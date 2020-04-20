Jain University, partners create online programs for collaborative projects

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Jain University (deemed University), along with its industry partners, have created online applications and industry programs for collaborative projects.
Post graduate students and faculty at the School of Sciences, Jain University, have collaborated online on a research project on Covid-19. A paper, authored jointly by Dipti and KV Ramesh titled: “Binding site analysis of potential protease inhibitors of Covid-19 using Auto Dock” from the bioinformatics domain has been accepted for publication in the journal ‘Virus Disease’ (formerly Indian Journal of Virology).
Geetha Balakrishna, Director of Centre of Nano Material Sciences at Jain University, said that a perspective article on the “Use of ozone to combat coronavirus” was prepared by a faculty from the Jain University through online collaboration with NM Sowmya, who is now on a fellowship in the US.
Also, through a concerted effort by the faculty to collaborate online, a project titled “Development of Inexpensive Antiviral and Antibacterial Face Masks by using Conformal Coating of Cu₂O, CuO and ZnO onto the Wearable Fabrics, Polymers and 3D Carbonaceous Materials” has been submitted to the Nanomisson Wing of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
“I was pleasantly surprised to discover that it is possible to generate a higher-order cognitive discourse with my PhD students on an online platform. I had always assumed that face-to-face interface was a must to interact with learners on abstract topics like ‘personality’,” says Harold Patrick, Dean (Academics) of CMS Business School.
The University has rolled out a combination of online platforms like Google Classroom and Google Hangouts along with other learning methodologies.
