Jayshree Venkatraman Digital Learning and Research Centre launched

A Digital Learning and Research Centre in the name of Jayshree Venkatraman, erstwhile Chairman of AMCO Batteries and Director of TAFE, has been established by TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment) and the family of Jayshree Venkatraman.

The Jayashree Digital Learning and Research Centre has come up at Stella Maris College in Chennai to offer physical and digital infrastructure for conducting online and hybrid courses, producing web-based learning modules and optimising online collaborations with academic institutions and the industry across the globe, according to a statement.

The high-tech centre, inaugurated by Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, provides learner-centric models of digital skills in order to prepare the students for a smooth transition from the campus to the corporate world.

“Jayshree as a business leader, passionately believed in excellence. She was known for her large-heartedness and generously supported meaningful causes to improve the lives of people around her. Jayshree was spiritedly committed to the cause of women’s education and progress in their professional aspirations and over the years, built a strong and reverential bond with her alma mater - Stella Maris College. This cutting-edge digital centre is dedicated to her and the spirit of life she epitomised,” said Mallika Srinivasan.

