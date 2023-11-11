The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been certified as a Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences by the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC), New Delhi.

Nivedita M, Senior Director of Assessment, Accreditation and Certification at LSSSDC, presented the Certificate of Excellence to Lt Gen M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, in Manipal.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for future skilling activities for students and faculty in the life sciences sector was signed by MAHE and LSSSDC on the occasion.

A media statement said the Centre for Pharmaceutical Skill Development (CPSD) at MAHE played a pivotal role in helping MAHE earn this distinction.

Under the guidance of key personnel, including Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) of MAHE; Giridhar P Kini, Registrar; C Mallikarjuna Rao, Principal of the Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Anup Naha, Coordinator of CPSD; along with Srinivas Hebbar, Co-Coordinator of CPSD, the institution has demonstrated exceptional prowess in pharmaceutical education and skill development, it said.

MAHE’s new status as a Centre of Excellence is not just an accolade, but a responsibility to continue fostering a skilled workforce that can contribute significantly to the life sciences sector, the statement said.

