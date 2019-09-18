MAHE tops in university rating framework

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has been rated as the top university in Karnataka by the Karnataka State Universities Rating Framework 2018-19.

A press release by MAHE said here that the ratings were released in Bengaluru on Tuesday by the Higher Education Department, in association with Karnataka State Higher Education Council. MAHE had a score of 841 out of 1,000. The ratings are a comprehensive assessment of all universities in the state including state, private and deemed-to-be universities, it said. The survey was done by ICARE Ratings, the research and analysis division of Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence.

Designed on the lines of NIRF Rankings, Karnataka State Universities Rating Framework is a method of evaluating the quality of higher education institutions in the State. The rating framework provides a comprehensive methodology to test and evaluate all state, private and deemed-to-be universities in Karnataka.

Quoting Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, HS Ballal, the release said MAHE hopes to hold on to the position with the hard work of the faculty and students.