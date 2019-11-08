Manipal Academy of Higher Education joins hand with George Institute of Global Health to promote research

In a move to build the capacity of researchers in the field of public health, the George Institute of Global Health in India (TGI), an independent medical research institute and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have joined hands.

The objective of the collaboration is to address health challenges by developing and testing innovative solutions that bridge the gap between research and policy, the statement said

As part of the partnership, researchers from both institutions would work together to promote evidence-based research, the statement added.

“We hope this partnership evolves along similar lines. As the popular saying goes, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a small step," said Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director, George Institute for Global Health, India

As part of the affiliation agreement, eligible TGI researchers will receive faculty affiliations at MAHE and develop joint proposals for conducting world-class research.

“MAHE has a high tradition of promoting research and excellence and we see this partnership as a stellar example further accentuating our recent recognition as an “institution of eminence," said H Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE.